DeTect: Communal spin given to assault of Spanish tourist
What faith or religion do people who are sold for sacks of rice have? They all should be given the death sentence
NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of the rape of a Spanish tourist in Jharkhand, a few netizens have shared a message, claiming that the arrested persons used to work for a Christian missionary.
“What faith or religion do people who are sold for sacks of rice have? They all should be given the death sentence,” the message says. AltNews found that only one of the eight persons arrested in the Spanish vlogger’s rape case is a Christian.
