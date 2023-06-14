DeTect: Clip of K’taka football team shared with false angle

A video of the Karnataka state football team waiting on a pavement outside the CM’s house after winning the Santosh Trophy, has gone viral. A BJP supporter tweeted this as, “Karnataka State Football team wins Santosh Trophy in Saudi Arabia. This is how these players were treated by the CM.” It was claimed that the players were made to wait and the CM came after three hours. Alt News found that in March, the CM was BJP’s Basavaraj Bommai. He had kept the team waiting for 1.5 hours before meeting them for a few minutes.