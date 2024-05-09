DeTect: Buddhist monk did not steal from temple donation box

CHENNAI: A video depicting a Buddhist monk counting cash in front of an idol of Gautama Buddha has gone viral. Users shared the video claiming that the monk stole the money from the donation box in Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya, Bihar. AltNews ran a fact check and found that the monk was actually counting the money that was donated to him as dakshina by devotees for offering a chivar (robe) to Lord Buddha.