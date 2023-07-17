Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Bengaluru double murder given a communal spin

Alt News found Subramanyam was involved with Hindutva groups, but he was no seer.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 July 2023 6:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-16 18:38:16.0  )
X

Subramanyam

CHENNAI: A double murder perpetrated in Bengaluru last week saw two men, Phanindra Subramanyam and Vinu Kumar hacked to death by a former colleague.

Netizens claimed Subramanyam was a Hindu seer and that such leaders were under threat in Karnataka, since the Congress came into power. Alt News found Subramanyam was involved with Hindutva groups, but he was no seer.

There is no communal angle, as both deceased and accused were of the same faith. The murder was due to business rivalry.

TruthexposedBengaluruPhanindra SubramanyamVinu KumarHindutva groupsCongress
DTNEXT Bureau

