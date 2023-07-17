DeTect: Bengaluru double murder given a communal spin

CHENNAI: A double murder perpetrated in Bengaluru last week saw two men, Phanindra Subramanyam and Vinu Kumar hacked to death by a former colleague.

Netizens claimed Subramanyam was a Hindu seer and that such leaders were under threat in Karnataka, since the Congress came into power. Alt News found Subramanyam was involved with Hindutva groups, but he was no seer.

There is no communal angle, as both deceased and accused were of the same faith. The murder was due to business rivalry.