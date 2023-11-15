Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Another video from Gaza given false ‘Pallywood’ label

Netizens claimed that this man is pretending to be injured and when he saw his mother, he dropped the act.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Nov 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-15 01:30:31.0  )
DeTect: Another video from Gaza given false ‘Pallywood’ label
CHENNAI: A viral video from Gaza features a seemingly injured man with a bandaged head and blood-soaked clothes, speaking to a woman while another man removes his dressing.

Netizens claimed that this man is pretending to be injured and when he saw his mother, he dropped the act.

AltNews found that as per eye-witness accounts, social media posts and geolocation data, the man was indeed injured and was in a hospital.

He had removed his bandage to comfort his mother.

viral videoGaza
