DeTect: Abdul trope mainstreamed to demonise Muslim men

Employed by right wing influencers, the catchphrase ‘Mera Abdul Alag Hai’ (My Abdul is different) is a jibe at interfaith relationships involving Muslim men, insinuating they are predators

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Jun 2023 7:10 PM GMT
DeTect: Abdul trope mainstreamed to demonise Muslim men
CHENNAI: Off late, ‘Abdul’ has become a placeholder name for Muslim men in social and mainstream media. Employed by right wing influencers, the catchphrase ‘Mera Abdul Alag Hai’ (My Abdul is different) is a jibe at interfaith relationships involving Muslim men, insinuating they are predators. Alt News came across numerous memes, cartoons, videos in the aftermath of the crimes perpetrated against women hailing from the Hindu community. In many cases, where the perpetrator also hailed from the same community, the Abdul trope has been employed.

