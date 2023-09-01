Debunked: Paranormal video of ladder walking

NEW DELHI: A video of a stationary ladder moving on its own, purportedly from Jharkhand, has gone viral on social media. A message shared online reads as, “The ladder is moving automatically in the Jharkhand High Court, people are afraid of some big untoward incident.”

AltNews spoke to a physics teacher at Kolkata’s Indus Valley World School, who said, “This is a case of gravitational force acting on an inclined plane. It is often used in the field of robotics. There is nothing paranormal about it.”