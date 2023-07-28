Debunked: Pakistan woman did not marry her father

CHENNAI: A new viral video claims that a Muslim woman in Pakistan got married to her father.

The interviewer in the footage tells the young woman that, ”The real meaning of the word Rabia in Arabic is four, so it’s a coincidence you are his fourth wife.” A news channel also reported that this woman married her father.

Alt News found the claim to be false. The woman had married her former computer teacher, who was entering wedlock for the fourth time.