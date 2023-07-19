Begin typing your search...

Debunked: Man assaulted in Haridwar not a Muslim

Haridwar SSP Ajay Singh clarified that the incident was given a false communal spin.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 July 2023 8:25 PM GMT
CHENNAI: A video of a group of Kanwariyas (Kanwar Yatra devotees) roughing up a man sitting in a car has gone viral. They later vandalise the vehicle and overturn it, just after a woman wearing a burqa alights from the car.

Netizens claimed they were attacking the Muslim couple as they had rammed their car into a crowd of pilgrims. Haridwar SSP Ajay Singh clarified that the incident was given a false communal spin.

He confirmed both parties were Hindus. Pratap Singh, a local had accidentally damaged a ‘Kanwar’, or a holy water pitcher, while parking.

DTNEXT Bureau

