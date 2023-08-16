Begin typing your search...

Cops arresting women falsely linked to Nuh clashes

The video was shared in connection with the recent communal clashes in Nuh. Many claimed that police dragged women out of their homes after curfew was imposed in Nuh

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Aug 2023 6:34 PM GMT
Cops arresting women falsely linked to Nuh clashes
CHENNAI: A new video features a group of cops escorting two women to a cars carrying the signage of ‘Deputy Magistrate, Haryana Govt’.

One cop is also seen hitting the women with a baton. The video was shared in connection with the recent communal clashes in Nuh. Many claimed that police dragged women out of their homes after curfew was imposed in Nuh. The incident actually took place in Palwal district, Haryana.

The video is at least three-year old, and it has nothing to do with the violence in Haryana’s Nuh.

Truth exposedNuh clashesArrest
DTNEXT Bureau

