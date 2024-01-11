Begin typing your search...

Clip of student hit in Faridabad shared with false angle

In reality, the schoolboy from Faridabad went to a Geeta Jayanti programme where two teachers allegedly beat him up for flinging a flower at them.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Jan 2024 9:58 PM GMT
CHENNAI: A video of a boy in a school uniform being beaten has gone viral. Users claimed the incident is from Ayodhya, where organisers of the Ram Mandir Festival beat up the boy, a Dalit, for showering flowers.

AltNews found that the claim was false. In reality, the schoolboy from Faridabad went to a Geeta Jayanti programme where two teachers allegedly beat him up for flinging a flower at them.

The incident is not from Ayodhya and the boy in the viral video does not belong to the Dalit community.

DTNEXT Bureau

