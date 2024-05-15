Assurance of freebies to Cong’s Muslim voters is fake

NEW DELHI: The image of a letter purportedly issued by the “Association of Sunni Muslims” has gone viral. The letter guarantees financial aid, including ticket booking and reimbursement of booked tickets, to Muslims travelling to Karnataka to vote on May 7. The aim is to bring Congress, which “is a true friend of Muslims”, to power. The ‘letter’ is being shared with the claim that Congress is receiving support from international Muslim organisations. AltNews found no information on the internet about any such an organisation.

First published on www.altnews.in

