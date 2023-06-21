An image of two apparent tweets by former PM Ma

CHENNAI: An image of two apparent tweets by former PM Manmohan Singh has gone viral. The text in the viral image shows that the former PM is praising present PM Narendra Modi while taking a jab at Congress saying that unlike Modi, he did not have the liberty to take decisions while he was the PM.

AltNews found that the former PM does not have a Twitter account and the mentioned username in the apparent tweets does not lead to any existing Twitter account.