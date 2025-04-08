TVK chief Vijay slams Centre for hiking cooking gas prices

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has strongly condemned the central government's decision to increase the price of gas cylinders, calling it an unfair burden on the public.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, actor turned politician Vijay said, "The BJP government's decision to hike LPG cylinder prices is a direct attack on the common people. At a time when daily life is already a struggle, this move will only make life more difficult for them."

He pointed out to the Centre's claim that the subsidy amount would be directly transferred to consumers' bank accounts was clearly a move to deceive the people. "People are waiting to teach a lesson to the union leaders who have made it a habit to reduce the price of cooking gas cylinders when elections are approaching and increase the price after they win," the statement read.

Vijay also accused BJP of burdening the people by increasing the price of gas cylinders when prices of essential commodities were already at an all time high. "Now with global crude oil prices at a record low, why isn’t the government using it to help the public instead of favoring the few people it wants?" he questioned.

The politician also slammed the DMK government for making talk promises and not fulfilling them. "The DMK had promised a Rs 100 subsidy per cylinder but has done nothing in four years. They make false promises to win elections and then ignore the people afterwards. When will this betrayal end?" he asked.

He also noted the public will hold both governments accountable for their failures and further promised that TVK will stand with the people through everything.