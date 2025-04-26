TN proposes cigarette lighter ban to protect matchbox industry, awaits central nod

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced in the Assembly on Saturday that the state government is moving towards a ban on cigarette lighters, aiming to protect the livelihoods of thousands of match factory workers across the state.

The minister made the statement while responding to a special call attention motion raised by AIADMK legislator and former minister Kadambur C Raju, who urged the government to ban the sale of plastic lighters. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, without waiting for the Union Government’s nod, have already implemented such a ban, citing the economic harm caused to local industries. The TN government should replicate such a measure for the welfare of the matchstick industries’ workers.

Responding to it, Minister Thennarasu said that Speaker M Appavu, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, Minister Geetha Jeevan, and several other legislators have raised similar concerns. “We have already banned 14 single-use plastic items in the state. Use-and-throw cigarette lighters, sold for Rs 20, pose a direct threat to the matchstick industry, particularly in Kovilpatti, Sattur, and Sivaganga,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has endorsed the proposal for ban and forwarded it to the state government for final approval, he said, and noted that the move signals a likely policy shift in favor of banning cigarette lighters in the state in the near future.