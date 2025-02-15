TN BJP split out in open as 'Karate' Thiagarajan raps Nainar over silence on Stalin’s attack on PM

CHENNAI: A row has erupted within the State BJP unit, with former minister and legislative party leader Nainar Nagendran coming under fire from his own party colleague for his perceived reluctance to launch a scathing counterattack against Chief Minister MK Stalin’s criticisms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The controversy has sparked a heated debate within the party, with senior leader and BJP state secretary Karate R Thiagarajan questioning Nainar Nagendran’s ‘loyalty’ to the BJP and others rushing to his defence, citing his impeccable track record as a seasoned politician. Pointing out Nainar Nagendran’s decision not to confront Stalin during a recent event in Tirunelveli, where the Chief Minister launched a blistering attack on PM Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP state secretary Karate Thiagarajan publicly questioned Nainar Nagendran’s commitment.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin severely criticised Prime Minister Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the event in Tirunelveli, which was also attended by Nainar Nagendran,” Thiagarajan pointed out in a public meeting held in the city on Thursday. “However, Nainar failed to condemn Stalin’s remarks, either on the same stage or later through a press statement, social media posts, or any other means. This raises serious doubts about his loyalty to the party,” he told DT Next.

Thiagarajan’s criticism has sparked a heated debate within the party, with some leaders arguing that Nagendran’s silence was a tactical move designed to avoid escalating tensions with the ruling DMK government.

Others, however, have backed Thiagarajan’s stance, suggesting that Nainar Nagendran’s failure to defend the party’s top leaders was a serious lapse. Subsequently, on Friday, Nainar Nagendran himself attempted to downplay the controversy, citing “stage decency” as the reason for his silence.

“I don’t have any personal opinion on this issue. There is something called stage decency. I have acted in the interest of that decency,” Nainar Nagendran said.

A senior BJP leader, who wished to remain anonymous, pointed out that Thiagarajan’s criticism may be motivated by his own political ambitions. “Karate Thiagarajan came to the BJP from the Congress party, where factionalism and open clashes between leaders are common. It is possible that Thiagarajan is bringing that same culture to the BJP, which is not acceptable to us,” the senior leader told DT Next.