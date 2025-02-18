Tamil Nadu: Crop raider elephant Baahubali returns, goes on rampage in Mettupalayam

COIMBATORE: A wild elephant, nicknamed ‘Baahubali’ by the locals, went on a rampage at Mettupalayam near here on Sunday night, destroying coconut and areca nut farms.

The elephant, which is accustomed to raiding crops in and around Mettupalayam, ventured out of the forest around 10 pm to enter a farm at Nandavanapudur near Nellithurai after breaking open the farm gates. It then went on to damage coconut and areca nut trees there.

While the jumbo's raid resulted in a tree felling on a house and a load carrier vehicle, causing damage, three electric posts that gave way resulted in the disruption of power supply in the area. On receiving information, a team of front-line staff rushed to the spot and drove away the elephant. Works are under way to restore the electric posts.

Baahubali, which used to silently visit fields in the night, eat fresh fodder and then go back to the forest in the morning, was named so for his gigantic appearance. The tusker, aged around 40 to 45 years, also does not pay heed to the honking cars while crossing roads or to the firecrackers used to shoo him back to the forest.

One of the damaged electric poles

Though Baahubali is known for its gentle demeanour, its visits trigger panic attacks, thanks to the losses caused to the crops and property.

On Monday also, T Venugopal, president of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, threatened the forest authorities of road roko if Baahubali is not captured and translocated.