Tamil Nadu already saved, rescue AIADMK from BJP: CM Stalin tells EPS

TIRUCHY: Mocking AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s Save Tamil Nadu poll campaign rally, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin said there was no need to go on a rally to save Tamil Nadu, as the State has already been rescued from the AIADMK regime. Instead, Palaniswami should try to save the AIADMK from the hands of the BJP, Stalin added.

Speaking at an event to inaugurate completed projects, lay foundation stones for new projects, and distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Tiruvarur, the Chief Minister said the Dravidian Model government that he is leading is an extension of the Kalaignar government, as Tamil Nadu has witnessed a steady rise in projects that has resulted in development in all aspects.

Stating that the water was released from Mettur dam on the customary date of June 12 only during the Dravidian Model government, Stalin noted that kuruvai cultivation acreage and food production have increased, and farmers have been getting better price for the agricultural produce.

The Chief Minister also made a slew of announcements for Tiruvarur, including a new commercial complex in Jubilee Market area at an estimated cost of Rs 11 crore, Tiruvarur Model School at a cost of Rs 56 crore at Nannilam, Government Arts and Science College for Women at Mannargudi, renovation of waterbodies at a cost of Rs 43 crore, preparation of a detailed project report for Nannilam bypass, and statue for Nel Jayaraman at Thiruthuraipoondi.

Despite facing a severe financial crunch and the Centre’s refusal to allot the rightful share of funds, the DMK regime has been bringing all these developments, while Edappadi Palaniswami, who is not able to tolerate the development of the State, has commenced a rally to save Tamil Nadu, Stalin said.

“Tamil Nadu has already been saved from you (EPS). How can you save anything when you are not able to save AIADMK from the hands of the BJP,” asked Stalin. Earlier, EPS was acting like the dubbing artist for the BJP. But now, he himself has become the voice of the BJP, slammed Stalin.

Commenting on Palaniswami’s criticism about the HR&CE Department setting up education institutions, Stalin said the department has been establishing schools and colleges since the days of the former CM of Madras State, M Bakthavachalam. “Like the Union government that opposes education, EPS has also been voicing such comments for them,” he stressed.

Stalin urged EPS to get the nod from his ally BJP-led government at the Centre for the Kalaignar University in Kumbakonam, as the Bill on this has been kept pending by Governor RN Ravi. “We will establish the university by waging a legal fight,” Stalin vowed.