Tamil a sweet language, says MoS Ashwini Vaishnaw; hails Tamil culture

CHENNAI: Union Minister for IT and Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday, softened the impact of the Hindi language controversy by calling all stakeholders to set aside temporary blips, terming Tamil as a 'sweet language'.

Recalling his IIT-Kanpur days, he spoke about a professor named Sadagoppan, who was instrumental in exposing him to the various facets of Tamil language, its culture and its ancient heritage.

Speaking at the inauguration of Zetwerk's electronic manufacturing facility here, he hailed the culture of Tamil and the respect the language commanded.

He likened languages to being "assets" of the country and of the world.

"Let's take joy in it, joy in all the languages," Vaishnaw said, as he went on to cite an incident.

Referring to the telecom and data protection law, the minister said the Prime Minister had asked why should the notice not be available as a choice to the users in all the languages in the constitution.

Vaishnaw said there have been some language issues that came in the way of friends and relationships.

But such barriers should be overcome as the end goal is to make India the third largest economy in the world, he added.