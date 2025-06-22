Seeman slams BJP for bid to 'exploit' Lord Murugan to gain foothold in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of politicising religion for electoral gains and exploiting Tamil culture and deities for its expansionist agenda in the south, referring to the Lord Murugan conference in Madurai.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport before leaving for Madurai, Seeman alleged, "The BJP is orchestrating the so-called Lord Murugan Devotees' Conference in a calculated move. They first attempted to use Lord Ganesh to gain ground in Tamil Nadu. When that failed, they turned to Lord Murugan—just as they used Lord Ram in north India and Lord Ayyappa in Kerala."

Taking a swipe at the BJP's alignment with religious symbols, Seeman said, "They even tied saffron to Tiruvalluvar, and now they are invoking Lord Murugan. Why now? Why not all these years? Hindu organisations are mere extensions of the BJP. They create problems in the name of religion rather than solving the people's issues."

Seeman also questioned the religious overtone of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks.

"Who is truly dividing people along religious lines? Can the Indian government declare ties only with Hindu nations? Other countries allow Hindu worship freely—why are such freedoms restricted here?" he asked. He urged that Tamil culture be respected.

"Will the BJP insist on chanting Thiruppugazh in Tamil? Will they promote Lord Murugan worship in Tamil?" he asked, decrying the Hindi imposition and calling for linguistic pluralism.

On global geopolitics, Seeman said, "We are already in a world war over resources. Tamil Eelam was defeated by an alliance of 22 nations—what else is that, if not a global war? Similarly, India is exploiting Tamil Nadu's methane and coal, turning locals into refugees in their own land."