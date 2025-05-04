CHENNAI: Underscoring that Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) remained in alliance with AIADMK even when Palaniswami broke ties with the BJP, Vijayakant’s party’s treasurer LK Sudhish hinted that the Dravidian major had reneged on its promise of awarding them one Rajya Sabha seat, claiming that it was made during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

As the party is at a crossroads, Sudhish said that DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant would determine the future of its alliance with the AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Sudhish stated, "We remained in alliance with the AIADMK during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, despite its departure from the BJP-led NDA. Now that the AIADMK and BJP have reunited, a broader political consolidation is necessary. Our general secretary will make the decision regarding DMDK's continued association with the alliance at the appropriate time."

He further revealed that a crucial party conference will be held in Cuddalore on January 9, where a formal declaration on DMDK's alliance plans is expected.

"Our general secretary will announce the party's future course, including potential alliances, during the Cuddalore conference," he said.

Sudhish also disclosed that the AIADMK had assured the DMDK of a Rajya Sabha seat during the 2024 Lok Sabha poll negotiations.

"This commitment is real. It was based on this assurance that I chose not to contest the recent elections," he asserted.

Reflecting on his political journey, Sudhish noted his earlier electoral contests in Kallakurichi and Salem and expressed interest in contesting the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing speculation about a possible alliance with actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Sudhish remarked, "Though Vijay and our leader Captain Vijayakant shared a cordial rapport, politics and personal friendship are separate. A decision on this will also be made at the Cuddalore meet."