PMK resolution slams DMK govt for 'delaying' Vanniyar sub-quota despite SC nod

CHENNAI: Chennai: Vanniyar Youth Conference organised by PMK on Sunday urged the State government to provide internal reservation for the community under the OBC category and increase reservation to scheduled castes by 2 per cent.

“It has been 1,136 days since the Supreme Court allowed Vanniyar internal reservation after collecting data. The conference condemns the State government for refusing to provide the internal reservation. The government should not shy away from its responsibility of ensuring social justice,” one of the 14 resolutions said.

Also, the youth conference demanded the government to provide reservation to all the communities based on their representations. “Tamil Nadu will not grow without developing scheduled caste people. The reservation to the scheduled castes should be increased from present 18 per cent to 20 per cent as per the 2011 census,” the resolution said. Moreover, the conference urged the TN government to conduct a separate caste-based survey in the State to safeguard 69 per cent quota and requested the central government to remove the overall reservation slab after conducting the caste census.

"Despite the population of the backward communities being more than 52 per cent, only 27 per cent reservation is provided to them due to the lack of data and Supreme Court directions. Moreover, the central government should remove the creamy layer in OBC reservations," the conference demanded.

Apart from demanding reservation in the private sector, the conference adopted a resolution to urge the government to provide reservation in Supreme Court and High Court appointments.

The youth conference paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and resolved to support all the measures to be taken by the central government against Pakistan.