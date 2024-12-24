NIA chargesheets two for conspiring to spread HuT ideology in Tamil Nadu, other places

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted two accused in a terror conspiracy case involving the Hizb ut Tahrir (HuT) terrorist organisation.

NIA chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Poonamallee, here Abdul Rehman @ Abdul Rahman and Mujibur Rehman @ Mujibur Rahman Altham Sahib have been charged under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act for conspiring and preparing to undertake terrorist acts to promote the HuT ideology in Tamil Nadu and other places.

NIA investigations have revealed that the accused had conspired with self-styled office bearers of HuT to propagate the outfit’s ideology, aimed at establishing Islamic Caliphate in India and enforcing the Sharia based draft constitution written by HuT founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani, said press note from NIA.

As per the NIA investigation, the accused were actively involved in recruiting Daris/students to HuT’s secret classes. They had also conducted Bayan (religious exposition) classes and had made several short films to further the organisation’s anti-India ideology on social media platforms. They had further organised an exhibition to showcase the military might of Islamic nations that would be invited (Nussrah) to overthrow the legally established government in India through violent jihad and war.