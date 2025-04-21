Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan expresses displeasure over fund allocation to IT dept

CHENNAI: In yet another incident of speaking his mind, Minister for Information Technology PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday put the ruling DMK government in an awkward situation as he expressed his displeasure on the floor of the House regarding the limited fund allocation to his department.

The DMK minister went on to suggest that AIADMK legislator Pon Jayaseelan, who sought an IT park for his constituency, Gudalur, approach those who have the resources.

Responding to a question from Gudalur AIADMK MLA, who urged the government to establish an IT park in his constituency to generate employment for local youth, the minister remarked that only a meagre amount had been allocated to his department in the budget. He went on to advise the AIADMK legislator to approach the appropriate department with the necessary resources to fulfil the request.

Unlike in other states, only a fraction of industrial parks in Tamil Nadu fall under the purview of the IT department. Facilities such as TIDEL Parks and Neo TIDEL Parks come under the Industries Department, as per the practice that has been followed for the past two decades, he further added.

Following this exchange, Speaker M Appavu intervened, advising the minister to discuss internal departmental matters with the Chief Minister and resolve them. He also suggested the minister respond positively to questions raised by members of the House.