Fear drives Amit Shah to Tamil Nadu, says minister PK Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) PK Sekarbabu on Sunday said that the BJP-led union government is scared of the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Dravidian model government. The frequent visits of BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, is a clear indication proving the point.

DMK’s Dravidian model government is neither agitated nor scared. The alliance under the leadership of the DMK chief is firm and shining brightly. It has been moving forward with a clear vision. However, the opposition is agitated over the DMK-led front. The visit of BJP leader and union minister Amit Shah has proved this beyond doubt, said the minister referring to Shah’s visit to Madurai. “The union government is growing restless on seeing our leader. Amit Shah’s visit today is proof of that,” he added.

He further said that the DMK regime had allocated Rs 425 crore to renovate and restore ancient temples that are over 100 years old. “So far, consecrations have been performed for 59 ancient temples at Rs 600 crore, including Rs 425 crore from government as subsidy,” said the minister and noted the department has created history under the present regime.