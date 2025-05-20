Eminent nuclear scientist MR Srinivasan passes away at 95

COIMBATORE: Eminent nuclear scientist and former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission MR Srinivasan who played a key role in the country's indigenous nuclear energy programme, passed away due to age-related illness in the Nilgiris on Tuesday, his family said. He was 95.

Srinivasan, who received the Padma Vibhushan in recognition of his contribution to nuclear energy, is survived by his wife and daughter.

Born on January 5, 1930, Srinivasan played a major role in the development of the pressurised heavy-water reactor (PHWR).

He joined the Department of Atomic Energy in September 1955 and worked with Dr Homi J Bhabha, the father of India’s nuclear programme, to construct India’s first nuclear research reactor Apsara, which went critical in August 1956.

In August 1959, Srinivasan was appointed as principal project engineer in the construction of India’s first atomic power station and chief project engineer at Madras Atomic Power Station in 1967.

In 1974, he took over as Director, Power Projects Engineering Division, and chairman of the Nuclear Power Board in 1984. In these capacities, he was responsible for planning, executing, and operating nuclear power projects in the country.

In 1987, Srinivasan took charge as chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and secretary, Department of Atomic Energy. He is also the founder-chairman of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India created in September 1987. Under his leadership, 18 nuclear power units were developed—seven of which were operational, seven under construction, and four in the planning stage.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to India's nuclear energy programme, Dr Srinivasan was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, one of the nation's highest civilian honours.

District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru and Superintendent of Police NS Nisha paid floral tributes to his mortal remains.

Condolences poured in for the scientist. Saddened by the passing of Dr MR Srinivasan, a stalwart of India's nuclear energy programme. His instrumental role in developing critical nuclear infrastructure has been foundational to our being self-reliant in the energy sector," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled Srinivasan’s demise. Taking to X, Stalin posted: "We mourn the passing of Dr MR Srinivasan, a pillar of India's atomic energy programme… A true nation builder."

Governor RN Ravi in his condolence message hailed Srinivasan as a "legendary architect" of India's nuclear energy programme. "Over decades of public service, he shaped institutions, policies, and projects that continue to power India's progress," Ravi noted.