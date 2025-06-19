Caste census: PMK's Anbumani asks CM Stalin to learn from Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the Karnataka government is conducting a caste survey despite the proposed caste census by the central government, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded that Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin conduct a caste survey in the state.

"Answering a question about the caste survey, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the caste survey is important to implement social justice and to understand socio-economic and educational statuses. He reflected my opinion on the caste survey," Anbumani said in a statement.

Saying that the need for a caste survey is higher in Tamil Nadu than Karnataka, Telangana and Odisha, Anbumani warned that the 69 per cent reservation in Tamil Nadu will be struck down by the Supreme Court if the government fails to submit data.

"MK Stalin, who claims that the intention is to safeguard social justice, should learn from Siddaramaiah if he has any concern. Also, he should announce to conduct a caste survey immediately," he urged.

In another statement, Anbumani quoted state IT minister Palanivel Thiyaga Rajan, who said Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana are giving more focus to industrial development than Tamil Nadu.

"The minister is known for his open statements on various issues. His information on industrial development cannot be taken lightly. Chief Minister MK Stalin should explain the minister's statement," he added.