Burglars loot 100 sovereign gold jewels from Dharmapuri teacher's home

COIMBATORE: Burglars looted 100 sovereigns of gold jewels by breaking into the house of a teacher in Dharmapuri.

Burglars targeted the house of Sherlin Belma (44), working as a teacher in a Government-aided School in Koviloor and staying with her elderly mother at Nallampalli near Salem-Dharmapuri National Highways.

She is unmarried. Police said Sherlin had gone to work by locking the doors on Saturday, while her mother had gone to a hospital in Vellore.

On return, she found the doors broken open and 100 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 1.5 lakh missing. Dharmapuri SP Maheswaran held inquiries.

Three special teams have been formed to track the burglars.