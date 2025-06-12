Annamalai stings AIADMK again; says want BJP regime in TN, not coalition govt

COIMBATORE: Proving again to be a thorn in AIADMK's flesh, the state BJP's former state unit president K Annamalai on Thursday ruled out campaigning for the Dravidian major.

Asked if he will campaign for AIADMK in the 2026 Assembly polls, Annamalai said he will strive only for the growth of the BJP as he is its cadre. Yet “I will obey the directives of my party’s leadership,” he said.

Responding to questions over NDA’s coalition government talks in the State, not liked by AIADMK, he went further, claiming that he would prefer a BJP-led government.

Meanwhile, slamming the DMK government, he said that the incumbent has not implemented 50 out of its 512 election promises.

Addressing media persons in Coimbatore, Annamalai said the BJP has, however, fulfilled all its promises since it formed the government in the Centre in 2014.

“A defence park was announced at the same time in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. While it is in a commissioning stage in Uttar Pradesh, not even a single firm has come forward to Coimbatore, due to a lack of interest by the State government,” he said.

Annamalai also blamed the State government for providing the required land to carry out the expansion of Coimbatore International Airport.

On the Anna University sexual assault issue, the BJP leader said he will furnish further details to the victim’s counsel, and efforts will be taken to go for an appeal. He continued to raise the issue of poor investigation by the police.