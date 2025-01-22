AIADMK turned TN into revenue deficit state, Stalin 'reminds' EPS

SIVAGANGA: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday hit out at Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for his criticism of the state's fiscal situation, and said it was the latter's AIADMK that made Tamil Nadu a revenue-deficit state a decade ago.

Stalin's sharp response to Palaniswami came a day after the AIADMK chief targeted the DMK dispensation over the state's fiscal condition, claiming Tamil Nadu's increasing debt-to-GDP ratio seemed to be the ruling party's achievement.

Hitting back, Stalin said TN was a "revenue-surplus" state in 2011 when the DMK demitted office. "It was the AIADMK government that made Tamil Nadu, which was a revenue-surplus state in 2011, a revenue-deficit one in 2013. They made Tamil Nadu struggle as the state with the highest revenue deficit during 2017-19. We rescued Tamil Nadu from this piquant situation," he said.

"The BJP-led central dispensation viewed us as rivals and blocked projects. Despite that, Tamil Nadu was growing and was executing central projects from state funds," he added.

He challenged Palaniswami to reveal if the assurances made by the AIADMK in 2011 and 2016, such as Coastal Road from Chennai to Kanniyakumari, cellphones for ration card holders, free bus passes for those above 58, Aeropark in south Tamil Nadu, free wi-fi in public places among others had been implemented.

"Those who made such empty promises are now creating rumours about the state's fiscal situation," he charged.

On the occasion, CM Stalin announced various projects for Sivaganga district, including a bypass at an estimated Rs 50 crore.

Stalin inaugurated completed projects worth Rs 51.37 crore such as anganwadi buildings and school classrooms, besides laying the foundation stone for initiatives to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 164 crore, an official release said.

Earlier, the CM inspected the Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camp at Okkur in the district. He spoke to the residents there and enquired about the facilities available there and their other requirements.