19 TN fishers assaulted by Lankan armed gangs in series of attacks

TIRUCHY: In a series of attacks, Sri Lankan armed gangs assaulted as many as 19 fishermen from Nagapattinam in the mid-sea off Kodiyakarai coast and escaped with their belongings worth several lakhs in the wee hours of Saturday.

In reaction to these attacks, the fishers from the region demanded the union and state governments to initiate steps for bilateral talks with the island nation to ensure their safety.

On May 1, a group of five fishermen from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam – Anand (37), who is the boat owner, Murali (38), Saminathan (30), Vettrivel (38) and Anbarasan (36) ventured into the sea in a country boat.

While they were fishing 30 nautical miles off east of Kodiyakarai, a gang of six members from Sri Lanka who came by two boats approached them and started assaulting Tamil Nadu fishers with steel rods.

They also snatched away their belongings including fishing gear, GPS, and walkie-talkie, and fled from the scene. Under the impact of the attack, all five fishermen sustained injuries and they returned to the shore on Saturday.

They were rushed to Nagapattinam Medical College Hospital and the Coastal Security Group registered a case.

Meanwhile, a group of five fishermen who were identified as Praveen (24), Pradeepan (22), Kuttiyandi (40), Vishal (21), and Nadish (21) from Vedaranyam were approached by a six-member gang came by two boats. They attacked the Vedaranyam farmers and escaped with the outboard engine, fishing net, mobile phones, and GPS equipment. On Saturday, they reached the Vedaranyam coast and were rushed to the Nagapattinam GH.

Similarly, four fishermen identified as Paramasivam (35), Sakthivel (33) Ilayaraja (45), and Kaliyamurthy (48) from Velankanni were attacked by a four-member Sri Lankan gang who escaped with fishers’ equipment.

While another group of five fishermen- Sargunam (39), Viswanathan (27), Susairaj (55), and Jesudas (40) from Seruthur in Nagapattinam were attacked by a six-member Sri Lankan gang who escaped with their tools.

The Coastal Security Group personnel have registered separate cases and commenced investigations.

The series of attacks by the Sri Lankan gang created tension among the fishers across the region. They demanded the union and state government to initiate steps to end the menace and ensure their safe fishing in the mid-sea.