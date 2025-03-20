13 fishermen freed by Sri Lanka Navy reach Chennai, one hospitalised

CHENNAI: Thirteen fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Karaikal who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard returned to Chennai on Wednesday. Among them, a fisherman who was shot by the Coast Guard was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

A group of 13 fishermen from Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal ventured into the sea in two boats. On January 27, while they were fishing in the middle of the sea, the Sri Lankan Coast Guard surrounded them for crossing the border and seized their boats. One of the fishermen, Senthamizh (27), was shot in his leg by the Coast Guard and all of them were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The injured fisherman was admitted to the hospital for treatment. After the incident, the families of the fishermen requested the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to take action to release them and CM Stalin requested the Centre to take immediate action.

Then with the help of the Indian embassy, the fishermen were released from the prison and were handed over to the Indian officials.

On Wednesday night, the fishermen reached the city airport and were welcomed by Fisheries department officials. Senthamizh was admitted to the private hospital in Aminjikarai and others were sent to their native villages.