Zero new Covid cases, state TPR at 0.2%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported no new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Total number of cases in the State stood at 36,10,623.

TN’s test positivity rate in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.2% after 793 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 4. Two new recoveries were reported in the State. Total recoveries stood at 35,72,538. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,081.