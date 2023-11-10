Begin typing your search...

Zero new COVID-19 cases, active infections at six

There are at least six active cases including those in isolation.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Nov 2023 8:19 PM GMT
Zero new COVID-19 cases, active infections at six
CHENNAI: No COVID cases were recorded in the State on Thursday and the total number of cases stood at 36,10,730 in the State.

There are at least six active cases including those in isolation.

Two new patients were discharged and the total number of discharges is at 35,72,643. No COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.

DTNEXT Bureau

