Zero new cases, fatalities; active COVID count at 7

CHENNAI: No new cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Total number of cases in the State stood at 36,10,628. The test positivity rate (TPR) was zero after 379 people were tested in the past 24 hours. On Saturday, 5 new cases were reported.

Active COVID count in the State stood at 7. No new recoveries were reported. Total recoveries stood at 35,72,540.

No new COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll stood at 38,081.