YouTuber undergoes check-up in Coimbatore govt hospital

COIMBATORE: YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar was subjected to a medical examination at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday.

Arrested by Theni police over seizure of ganja and taken to Madurai earlier, Shankar was brought back from Madurai and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison on Wednesday past midnight. He was taken for a medical examination at CMCH around 11am on Thursday.

“Various medical tests, including an X-ray were taken on his hand. After an hour-long examination, Shankar was taken back to prison with heavy police escort,” said an official.

Cases were being filed against him in various police stations. Shankar was arrested in two more cases by Chennai police. One of the cases pertains to a complaint by Veeralakshmi, founder and leader of Tamilar Munnetra Padai on his derogatory remarks against women police. The other case is an old harassment complaint by a woman media person with Chennai Cybercrime police.

The Chennai police served a notice of arrest to prison staff in both the cases.

Meanwhile, the Fourth Judicial Magistrate court adjourned the hearing in the five-day custody petition by Coimbatore Cyber Crime police to May 13.