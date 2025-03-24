YouTuber Savukku Shankar's home ransacked by 'cleanliness workers'

CHENNAI: A group of men dressed like cleanliness workers trespassed into YouTuber Savukku Shankar's house and ransacked his house, threatened his mother and dumped waste on the floor on Monday morning.

Police sources said that the trespassers claimed to have taken offence to Shankar's alleged derogatory comments about sanitary workers in one of his youtube video.

Shankar took to social media and shared posts of a video call made by one of the trespassers after grabbing his mother's phone.

Police were deployed to prevent further untoward incidents. The incident received widespread condemnation from several quarters including Sivaganga MP, Karti P Chidambaram. "Highly condemnable and gross. Tamil Nadu Police must bring the perpetrators to book immediately, else it will further erode public confidence." the MP posted in social media.