YouTuber Maridhas picked up for enquiry by police, let off

CHENNAI: The Cybercrime Wing of the city police picked up YouTuber Maridhas for questioning in connection with his social media posts regarding the Karur tragedy. He was let off after the enquiry.

As many as 41 persons including children died in the stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s political roadshow at Velusamypuram in Karur last Saturday (Sept 27) following which misinformation began spreading on social media warranting the police to book 25 social media accounts.

Last Tuesday (Sept 30), the Cyber Crime Wing arrested YouTuber Felix Gerald during the early hours of Tuesday. He was let off on bail without remand the same night. They had already arrested Sagayam (38) of Perumbakkam – a BJP functionary, and 2 TVK cadres – Sivanesan (35) of Mangadu and Sarathkumar (32) of Avadi, on charges of spreading misinformation and rumours through their social media accounts.

“The government is already taking measures based on the ongoing investigation. We urge the public not to spread misinformation. Strict action will be taken against anyone posting or forwarding content that causes fear or disrupts public order,” said the official statement.