Youths worship neem log in pothole to gain Corporation’s attention

CHENNAI: In an interesting incident, the youngsters of Kanchipattu village in Kancheepuram placed a neem tree log in a pothole that corporation officials failed to fix and worshipped it to garner the officials attention.

The Katchipattu village is situated in Sriperumbudur near the Chennai-Bangalore national highway. Katchipattu main road is one of the busiest roads in the locality as most of the workers of SIPCOT in Sriperumbudur staying in the village are using it.

The road was in bad condition and after repeated requests from the villagers, it was renovated by the Kancheepuram corporation before the Lok Sabha elections.

As the road was laid in a hurry ahead of the polls, it got damaged within a month causing a pothole which is around 1-foot depth, said villagers.

As accidents occur frequently, the youngsters placed a neem tree log and tied neem tree leaves to it and started to worship in the middle of the road. As the video went viral on social media, the corporation officials visited the spot removed the wood logs, and repaired the road.

An official from the Kancheepuram corporation said that the road was laid a few days before the election but the tender was issued before the election date was announced.