Youth, parents booked for child marriage in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police, on Friday, booked a case against a 22-year-old youth and his parents for forcing a 16-year-old girl into marriage, and the police also registered a case against the girl’s parents for illegally solemnizing the wedding.

R Subash (22), a resident of Tirupalathurai Sannadi Street near Papanasam, was working at Tirupur, where he met a 16-year-old girl, and they developed a relationship. Subash brought the girl to his village and organised the wedding with the consent of his parents as well as the girl’s parents and they got married on September 16, 2024.

Meanwhile, the girl became pregnant, and she went to the hospital. The medical staff found that she was a minor and soon passed on the information to Childline.

The Childline officials filed a complaint with the Papanasam All Women police who registered a case against Subash, his father Rajendran (56) and mother Sumathi (50) under various sections, including Pocso Act. The police also registered a case against the girl’s parents. Further investigations are on.