Youth murdered in broad daylight in Karaikudi, three held

TIRUCHY: A youth was murdered in broad daylight by an armed gang in Karaikudi on Friday over a gang rivalry and the police arrested three of the culprits.

It is said that Manoj Kumar (23), a resident from Servaar Oorani in Karaikudi was arrested by Kundrakudi police last year for attempting to smuggle 124 kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Sri Lanka. Manoj Kumar who was in prison came out on a condition bail recently and he was assigned to sign at Karaikudi North Police Station.

Against such a backdrop, on Friday at around 10 am, Manoj Kumar, along with his friends Safeek and Karthik went to the police station on two bikes. When they were returning after being present before the police station, a car followed them and hit them from behind while they were at TT Nagar and soon, the trio lost balance and fell.

They tried to escape but when they were at 100 feet road, the gang attacked them. Manoj Kumar died on the spot while Safeek and Karthik sustained injuries and were struggling for life and the gang fled from the spot.

On information, the Karaikudi North Police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body of Manoj Kumar and rushed the injured to the Karaikudi GH. The DSPs Parthiban and Gowthaman visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.

Meanwhile, the SP Ashish Rawat ordered for special teams and accordingly four special teams were formed to nab the culprits. The police later arrested three among the accused- Guru Pandian, Vignesh and Sakthivel while they were hiding at Siravayal Pottal.

The police said that the murder took place in retaliation for the murder of one Lakshmanan, a resident from VOC road in Karaikudi in 2021 by a gang who were friends of the deceased Manoj Kumar.