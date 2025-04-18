Youth kills father under influence of alcohol in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A youth, who killed his father under the influence of alcohol, was arrested in Tiruchy on Thursday.

S Mohanraj (20), a tea master from Tiruvanaikoil, was said to be a habitual drunkard and was in the habit of picking quarrels with the public.

On Thursday, Mohanraj was said to be fully drunk in the morning itself, and so his father chided him, triggering an altercation between the two.

Mohanraj took a wooden log and hit his father, who fell unconscious.

The victim was declared dead at Srirangam GH. Srirangam police rushed to the GH, retrieved the body, and arrested Mohanraj.