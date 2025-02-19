Begin typing your search...
Youth issues bomb threat on Sethu SF express to sleep peacefully, detained
He had bought an unreserved ticket and reportedly went to sleep in one of the compartments.
CHENNAI: A youth was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat on the Rameswaram-bound Sethu SF Express train, creating panic among passengers.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the youth issued the bomb threat due to the crowded conditions on the train, and other passengers were disturbing him which prevented him from sleeping peacefully.
