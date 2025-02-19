Begin typing your search...

    19 Feb 2025
    Youth issues bomb threat on Sethu SF express to sleep peacefully, detained
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: A youth was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat on the Rameswaram-bound Sethu SF Express train, creating panic among passengers.

    He had bought an unreserved ticket and reportedly went to sleep in one of the compartments.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the youth issued the bomb threat due to the crowded conditions on the train, and other passengers were disturbing him which prevented him from sleeping peacefully.

