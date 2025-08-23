Begin typing your search...
Youth injured in electric train collision at Tambaram
The victim, Siva has been admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment in critical condition.
CHENNAI: A youth from Madurai, was seriously injured after being struck by an electric train while attempting to cross the tracks at Tambaram railway station.
According to Thanthi TV, the victim, Siva has been admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment in critical condition.
Further details awaited.
Next Story