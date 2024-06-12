Youth in Tirupattur kills, cooks and eats snake, posts video on social media; arrested

CHENNAI: A youth in Tirupattur district was arrested for cooking and eating a snake, a video of which he posted on social media.

After killing the rat snake, the man, identified as Rajeshkumar from Perumattur, peeled its skin and cut it into pieces and cooked it. He also filmed peeling the snake skin and uploaded it on social media.

As the video went viral, it came to the attention of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, which registered a case and arrested him.