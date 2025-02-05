Youth in Thanjavur held for sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl

TIRUCHY: A 22-year-old youth was arrested under the Pocso Act for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old from the neighbourhood in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

It is said that Sathyaseelan (22) from Thanjavur, working as a delivery man at a provision store had an affair with the 17-year-old girl for the past two years.

He also sexually abused her by the promise of marriage and he had taken photographs of their intimacy and continued to threaten her. Since he continued to torture her by showing the photographs, she narrated the incident to her parents who had complained with the All Women Police, Thanjavur.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under various sections including the Pocso Act and conducted an investigation. The police later found that the complaint was genuine and arrested Sathyaseelan on Tuesday. Later, he was lodged in the prison.