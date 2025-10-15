Youth in Madurai shot himself to death

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old allegedly committed suicide in his house in Madurai after he shot himself. The deceased victim has been identified as V Yuvan. The incident occurred when he’s lonely and depressed, sources said.

His father Vadivel, who’s employed in a private bank, and mother left the home from Sambakulam near Pudur for a temple. Much to their shock, the parents found their son lying down in a pool of blood, after returning home in the evening. On being alerted, the Pudur police inspected the spot and held enquiries. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, J Loganathan, when contacted, said it's suspected that the victim was triggered by academic difficulties before taking this extreme step and added that the exact cause would be known after a thorough investigation. The victim, an SSLC student from a private school, used an air gun to kill himself.

He used to compete in shooting competitions organized by rifle clubs both at state and national level. The victim was in possession of the air gun through National Rifle Association of India, the Commissioner said after enquiring.