Youth hurt after friend opens fire during a tussle in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A youth sustained severe injuries during a tussle with a friend after the latter opened fire, under the influence of alcohol, in Tiruchy, in the late evening on Tuesday.

Pandidurai (34), a resident of Sengaraiyur near Lalgudi, witnessed the car festival of Anbil Mariamman Temple along with his friends Veeramani, Kuttis, both from the same place, Santhosh Kumar, Anand, and Jagan from Anbil.

Following the car festival, the friends consumed alcohol and roamed along the temple premises. Because they were in an inebriated condition, Pandidurai, who came by a two-wheeler, parked his bike in a secluded place and returned home on foot.

After gaining consciousness, Pandidurai could not remember where he had parked his two-wheeler, so he left for the house of his friend Veeramani and got into a quarrel.

Subsequently, Veeramani contacted the other friends, Santhosh Kumar, Anand, and Jagan. He asked them to find Pandidurai’s vehicle.

Later, the friends found the bike parked at Anbil and took it to Pandidurai’s house. On seeing the vehicle, Pandidurai again picked up a quarrel.

Suddenly, Pandidurai took an air rifle from his house and fired at Santhosh Kumar, after which Santhosh Kumar fell unconscious with a severe injury on his abdomen.

Soon, the friends rushed him to Lalgudi GH, where he has been undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, the Lalgudi police registered a case against Pandidurai and are searching for him as he has gone absconding.