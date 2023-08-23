Youth hiding inside locked train toilet, taken to Chennai hospital

VELLORE: A mentally-challenged youth, who travelled more than 24 hours by locking himself inside the toilet of an express train, was rescued during the early hours on Tuesday and taken to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) at Chennai by RPF and railway police from Arakkonam station.

The Ernakulam-bound Tatanagar Express from Jharkhand, which started its journey on Sunday, was on its way to Arakkonam from Chennai.

Passengers of a sleeper class coach noticed that one of the toilets in the compartment was locked but they heard sounds of human movement inside.

Following a complaint from a passenger after the train crossed Perambur, the TTE checked the toilet and alerted the railway officials at Arakkonam.

When the train reached Arakkonam station, railway police, RPF and technical personnel broke open the door and found a youth identified as Sohan Das (24) sitting inside.

During questioning, the officials confirmed that the person was mentally unsound and took him to the IMH in Chennai. Further probe is under way.