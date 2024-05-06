Youth held under Pocso Act for sexual abuse of 15-year-old girl in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: A 25-year-old youth was held under the Pocso Act for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl in Ariyalur on Monday. Subash, a construction coolie from Andimadam was in love with the girl from the same locality. Recently, when the girl was walking along with her grandmother to a hospital in Andimadam, Subash reportedly kidnapped the girl and sexually abused her.

The girl who managed to escape from him narrated the incident to her parents who had complained to the Jayankondam All Women police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Subash under various IPC sections including the Pocso Act. On Monday, the police arrested Subash and produced him before the court and later he was lodged in the prison.